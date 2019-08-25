MUSKEGON – The Bob & Merle Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice invites the community to its annual Community Remembrance on Monday, September 23 beginning at 6:00 p.m.
This is a program encompassing beautiful music, readings and bulb planting to help individuals and families in our community to both mourn the death and honor the life of a loved one.
The program will be held at the Heritage Memorial Garden located at 545 West Western Avenue in downtown Muskegon. This program annually welcomes 80-100 attendees and is open to anyone who has had a loss and need not have had hospice care.
Local community supporter, Pam Babbitt developed the beautiful garden in honor of her late husband; a haven located in downtown Muskegon and an incredible representation of the love that remains even after a person dies.
“A very thoughtful program. Loved the event and remembering those that have gone home.” - 2018 attendee.
“It’s so valuable to set aside time to reflect on the lives we love and miss. At our Community Remembrance we can remind our neighbors that they aren’t alone in loss and have an opportunity for support and healing,” says Amy Geldersma, Social Work & Counseling Services manager at Harbor Hospice.
In our culture, mourning is becoming increasingly taboo. Grief is a natural and normal response to loss, and mourning is how one heals. It is our privilege to offer this opportunity to mourn and heal in an environment of acceptance and understanding.
Those who would like to participate in this meaningful event, may RSVP by Monday, September 16, by calling the Scolnik Healing Center of Harbor Hospice at 231-728-3442 or 1-800-497-9559.