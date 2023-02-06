A Muskegon County woman started the new year off the best way possible after winning a $332,421 Fantasy 5 jackpot New Year’s Eve.
The lucky 65-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the Fantasy 5 numbers in the Dec. 31 drawing to win the big prize: 03-22-23-29-30. She bought her winning ticket at the Meijer store located at 1800 Holton Road in North Muskegon.
“Me and my husband usually play instant tickets, but we like to play Fantasy 5 when the jackpot gets big,” said the player. “My husband was checking the winning numbers on MichiganLottery.com New Year’s Day, and he told me that the winning ticket was purchased at a Meijer in Muskegon, so maybe we had won. I replied: ‘Yeah, right!’ because I thought there was no way we had won.
“I scanned my ticket using the app scanner and when confetti came up on the screen with the jackpot amount, I started screaming. When I showed my husband the winning amount, we both started shaking. We were so excited!”
The player visited lottery headquarters recently to claim the big prize. With her winnings, she plans to complete home renovations and take a cruise.
“I can’t think of a better way to start off the new year than by winning a Fantasy 5 jackpot,” the player said.