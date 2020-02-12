Muskegon Community College will celebrate its second Annual Anthropology Day on Thursday, Feb. 20, with a talk by MCC Anthropology Instructor Dr. Evin Rodkey on “Cultural Representation in the Media: Do We See What We Think We See?”
The event, which is free and open to the public, takes place at 5 p.m. in Stevenson Center Room 1300.
Rodkey will discuss the exciting field of anthropology and the offerings at MCC. In addition, he will connect this material to a particular issue, focusing on how an anthropological approach can further our understanding. This year’s Anthropology Day, rooted in the history of how the culture of “other” groups has been represented, will address how various cultural forms are represented in the media today.
Rodkey, who joined the MCC faculty in Fall 2018, earned both a Ph.D. and a M.A. in Anthropology from the University of Illinois at Chicago and a B.A. in Psychology from Indiana University.
Anthropology Day, coordinated by the American Anthropological Association (AAA), brings awareness to the broad study of culture and human history. For more information, contact the MCC Social Sciences Department at (231) 777-0380.