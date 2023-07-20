Grant proposals for community tree planting projects are being accepted by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources for the 2023 DTE Energy Foundation partnership grant program.
This program supports tree planting projects in DTE Energy's service area that reduce the effects of climate change, increase natural beauty and bring the benefits of trees to communities.
A legacy of tree planting is continued by a partnership of the DTE Energy Foundation, DNR Urban and Community Forestry Program and nonprofit ReLeaf Michigan with an annual grant program started in 1996.
This year, a total of $100,000 is available in 1-to-1 matching grants of up to $4,000. Apply by Friday, Aug. 11.
In its lifetime, the program has helped plant 20 million trees and invest $3.6 million in Michigan forests and communities.
“Michigan’s natural beauty and wildlife depend on its trees and forests, and the commitment we make as a community to protect them is vital to our environment’s future,” said Rodney Cole, president of the DTE Foundation. “That’s why the DTE Foundation proudly supports the Michigan DNR in its mission to preserve and expand trees for future generations.”
Grant funds are provided through the DTE Foundation, the philanthropic arm of DTE. The DNR administers the grant program and ReLeaf Michigan provides tree planting, project coordination and technical assistance for planting projects.
Grant awards will be announced in October. Projects must be completed by Sept. 1, 2024.
Find tree care and urban forestry information at Michigan.gov/UCF.