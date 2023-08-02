Arbor Circle gratefully celebrates a recent $12,000 grant from The Community Foundation for Muskegon County in support of improving services for foster children of color by increasing representation amongst available foster parents in Muskegon County.
In the United States, 700,000 children experience abuse or neglect each year. In Michigan, an average of 11,000 children are in the foster care system due to abuse or neglect. This grant will support recruitment and retention efforts to increase and support the diversity of available foster parents in response to the over-representation of children of color in the foster care system as well as the need to recruit foster parents that identify as LGBTQ+.
These funds will support Arbor Circle’s efforts in building inclusionary, safe, and equitable child welfare services while actively recruiting individuals and families of all identities to join in serving our community’s children.
“We are grateful to partner with The Community Foundation for Muskegon County in this way, and for their ongoing commitment to children in foster care,” said Chelsea Tucker, Director of Child Welfare at Arbor Circle. “We are proud of the work of our team and are excited about what these funds will mean for our ability to serve children and families in Muskegon.”
“Grants from the Community Foundation are awarded as a reflection of our values,” shared Julie Benedict, Marketing Communications Officer at The Community Foundation for Muskegon County. “Hope and opportunity, particularly for Muskegon County youth, are a priority as we seek to build a vibrant community with great opportunities for all.”
To learn more about getting involved with Arbor Circle’s Foster Care and Adoption program, visit https://arborcircle.org/help/foster-care-adoption/.