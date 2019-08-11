Arconic has announced its second quarter 2019 performance.
Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
• Revenue of $3.7 billion, up 3% year over year; organic revenue1 up 10% year over year
• Net loss of $121 million, or $0.27 per share, mainly driven by non-cash asset
• impairments of $357 million, versus net income of $120 million, or $0.24 per share, in the second quarter 2018
• Net income excluding special items of $269 million, or $0.58 per share, versus $185 million, or $0.37 per share, in the second quarter 2018
• Operating loss of $81 million, versus operating income of $324 million in the second quarter 2018
• Operating income excluding special items of $484 million, up 27% year over year
• Operating income margin excluding special items up 240 basis points year over year
• Cash balance of $1.4 billion, improved $38 million sequentially
- 2019 GuidanceUpdated
• Revenue unchanged at $14.3-$14.6 billion
• Increased the midpoint of Earnings Per Share Excluding Special Items by 10%; • increased the range from $1.75-$1.90 to $1.95-$2.05
• Increased Adjusted Free Cash Flow to $700-$800 million
• Added guidance for EBITDA Excluding Special Items at $2.25-$2.35 billion
Key Announcements
• Increased annual cost reduction commitment to approximately $260 million on a run-rate basis.
• Increased 2019 cost reduction commitment to approximately $140 million in year.
• Repurchased an additional $200 million of common stock following the $700 million of common stock repurchased earlier in the year; $600 million remains authorized for share repurchases.
• Portfolio separation remains on track for completion in the second quarter 2020. The names of the two companies will be Howmet Aerospace Inc. and Arconic Corporation. Identities of Remain Co. and Spin Co. to be announced in third quarter 2019 earnings release.
• Recorded a pre-tax $428 million non-cash impairment charge related to the disks business within Engineered Products and Solutions.