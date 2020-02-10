Arconic Inc. (NYSE: ARNC) announced Fev. 7 that its Board of Directors has approved the completion of the company’s separation into two independent, publicly traded companies. The separation is scheduled to become effective on April 1, 2020 before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.
The Engineered Products and Forgings businesses (engine products, fastening systems, engineered structures and forged wheels) will remain in the existing company, which will be renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc. and change its stock ticker from “ARNC” to “HWM” in connection with the separation.
The Global Rolled Products businesses (global rolled products, aluminum extrusions and building and construction systems) will be held by a new company that will be named Arconic Corporation at separation and that intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “ARNC.”
Timothy D. Myers will serve as Arconic Corporation chief executive officer. The Arconic Inc. Board has also named new directors to the Arconic Corporation and Howmet Aerospace Boards:
Joining the Arconic Corporation Board of Directors will be: Timothy Myers; William Austen; Christopher Ayers*; Margaret Billson; Austin Camporin; Jacques Croisetiere; Elmer Doty*; Carol Eicher; Fritz Henderson; E. Stanley O’Neal*; and Jeffrey Stafeil.
* Will resign from the Arconic Inc. Board
Joining the Howmet Aerospace Board will be: Joseph Cantie; Robert Leduc; Jody Miller; and Nicole Piasecki.
The separation will occur by means of a pro rata distribution by Arconic Inc. (which will be renamed Howmet Aerospace Inc.) of all of the outstanding common stock of Arconic Corporation. The distribution is intended to qualify as a tax-free transaction to Arconic Inc. stockholders for U.S. federal income tax purposes.
At the time of separation, Arconic Inc. stockholders are expected to receive one share of Arconic Corporation common stock for every four shares of Arconic Inc. common stock held as of the record date. The record date will be March 19, 2020 and the time of the distribution will be 12:01 A.M. on April 1, 2020.
At the time of separation, stockholders of Arconic Inc. will retain their shares of Arconic Inc. Due to the name change of Arconic Inc. to Howmet Aerospace Inc. upon separation, these shares will become Howmet Aerospace Inc. shares.
No fractional shares of Arconic Corporation common stock will be issued in the distribution, and stockholders will receive cash in lieu of fractional shares. The separation distribution is expected to be paid on April 1, 2020 to Arconic Inc. stockholders of record as of the close of business on the record date.
The distribution remains subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the conditions described in Arconic Rolled Products Corporation’s Registration Statement on Form 10, as amended, including the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) having declared effective the Form 10. The Form 10 has been filed by Arconic Rolled Products Corporation with the SEC and is available at www.arconic.com.