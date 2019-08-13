FRUITLAND TWP. – Between 50 to 100 kids participate each year in the junior golf program at the White Lake Golf Club.
To help raise money for the kids the golf club will be hosting Art on the Green art fair at their practice pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 18. The event will be from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Evan McCombs Practice Facility, 6620 Michillinda Rd.
The event will feature 18 artists selling their art.
“We wanted to give our local artist an avenue to display their works of art and we want to raise some money for the junior golf program, and we want the residents in the area to see our beautiful area and practice facility, and maybe learn a little bit about the White Lake Golf Club,” said golf club member Kathy McGreal.
McGreal said some of the artists are White Lake Golf Club members, but several are not. One of the artists will be Julie Hegedus, who also is a golf club member.
The types of art that will be on display and for sale include: water color and acrylic paintings, photography and some jewelry.
Some of the artists will be creating works of art that showcase hole number four of the course. This artwork will be auctioned off at the end of the year to raise money for the junior golf program
“Several of the artists are going to display number four, because from the pavilion you look right down that number four fairway, and it is beautiful. As is the driving range, so actually it was Frank (Lundell), he’s our president. He said ‘You know it would be great to have some local artists show their work, and maybe they would do a painting of number four.’” said member Rita Lundell.
From the idea of auctioning off artwork, McGreal and Lundell said the idea came for an art fair. It is also a great way for the golf club to show off their practice pavilion which is available for people to rent.