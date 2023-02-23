The Lakeshore Art Festival, in partnership with the Muskegon Museum of Art, is organizing an exhibition of public art in downtown Muskegon for summer 2023. Artwork will incorporate a small boulder/rock that will be on display beginning June 24. All artists 18 years or older are invited to submit an application to participate in the project no later than March 22.
Accepted artists will receive a stipend and a small boulder/rock. The boulders vary in size, approximately 19”x10”x6”, and are being provided by Preferred Lawn Care & Snowplowing. Designs must be weather resistant. If applicable, sculptural elements must be securely attached to the boulder. Artists will be responsible for picking up their boulder on April 21, and delivering their completed piece no later than June 19. It is anticipated that 5 artists will be selected.
In addition to the exhibition, the general public will be invited to participate in the #LAFRocks project during the festival June 24 & 25. The Muskegon Museum of Art will be hosting a rock decorating booth in the roundabout on Western Avenue. More information to come.
“We cannot wait to bring the community together through the multiple components of the #LAFRocks Project," Co-Director of the Lakeshore Art Festival Bre McCarthy said. "Rock decorating can be done by many ages and degrees of ability, which is the beauty of this project, and aligns well with the mission of Lakeshore Art Festival.”
Click here (bit.ly/LAFRocksProject) to view the detailed application form. Artists with questions may contact director@lakeshoreartfestival.org. This project is made possible by Muskegon Museum of Art, Preferred Lawn Care & Snowplowing, and a variety of event sponsors that can be viewed at lakeshoreartfestival.org/support/sponsors.