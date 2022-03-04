The ACWL-Nuveen Center applauds the wide range of talented artists from both the upper and lower peninsula of Michigan who applied to its Juried Exhibition-2022. Grand Rapids-based artist and juror Mark Rumsey was given the task of culling through the entries and said his goal was to curate a “visually cohesive show”. He selected distinctly unique artworks for the exhibit that made him ask, “what is this?” He was drawn to artists’ work that provoked his curiosity and pushed boundaries through their approach to process, use of materials, or how they challenged pictorial space. Rumsey states, “My hope is that this exhibition piques the curiosity of visitors to be open to new possibilities and ways of looking.”
The Juried Exhibition-2022, which is open to the public from March 18 through April 23, will feature a variety of mediums and styles from mixed media drawing and painting to photography and sculpture. Artists selected for this year’s exhibition include: Alexis Losee, Marquette; Mackenzie Smith, Montague; Sara Clark, Saginaw; Diane Zoellmer, Whitehall; Ann Kraus, Whitehall; Clarice Kwant, Montague; Phillip Hanson, Saginaw; Cara O’Brien, Whitehall; Karin Barbee, Adrian; and Jason Starin, Grand Rapids.
Along with the adult Juried Exhibition, the ACWL-Nuveen will provide a separate exhibition space for area youth ages K-12 to show off their creativity and talent. The youth division is not juried, all art is welcome, but participants will need to pay a $5 entry fee per piece and drop off their artwork Tuesday, March 8 through Friday, March 11 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. Juror Mark Rumsey will be reviewing all the youth art on display in-person and award cash prizes in each of the four grade categories. Those interested can read the complete entry guidelines here: www.artswhitelake.org/youth-exhibition
Due to COVID concerns they will not be hosting a large public reception for this exhibit, but they will be hosting a Facebook Live Awards Presentation (www.facebook.com/acwl.nuveen) to announce and celebrate the award winners in both the adult and youth categories Saturday, March 19 at 1 p.m. They do encourage the public to visit the gallery during regular hours from March 18 – April 23 while the exhibition is on display. For further information please call (231) 893-2524, stop by 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall, or email Director Erin Peyer – nuveen@artswhitelake.org
This exhibition has been sponsored by Shelby State Bank and Laura Schultz. The center is grateful for their support and encouragement of artists of all ages.