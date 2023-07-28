WHITEHALL — Art Walk Committee members got their hands dirty Tuesday to clean up one of their public sculptures sponsored by the Arts Council of White Lake in Covell Park.
The sculpture, titled Sailboats/Trees by artist George Ramsay, was covered with “cobwebs, bugs, dirt and grime” as described by ACWL Assistant Director Sue Wink. Wink has been in her position with the ACWL since 2019 and she does not have any memory of the sculpture being cleaned since taking the position.
The unappealing look of the sculpture inspired the Art Walk Committee to take inventory of all of the Arts Council’s public sculptures placed throughout Whitehall and Montague, and decide what repairs need to be made, including repairing or replacing plaque titles.
“It looks cared for,” Wink said. “The Arts Council is responsible for the sculptures along the bike trail. There’s been a big push to go through the sculptures and take care of them in the hopes that they’ll shine more.”
Despite the numerous volunteers in the committee all pitching in to help clean the sculptures, Wink emphasizes how taxing it can be.
“Maintenance is the hardest part of public art,” said Wink.
In an effort to restore the sculptures the best they can, the Art Walk Committee partnered with White Lake Fire Chief Pete McCarthy and the White Lake Fire Authority. The first responders offered a fire truck to help with water. The idea was that the power of the fire hose would help make the sculpture as bright and clean as possible.