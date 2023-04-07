WHITEHALL — This week, the Arts Council of White Lake offered different classes or “art camps” to local students during their spring break. The camps were created to help kids connect with their creative abilities and express themselves through art.
“It’s an opportunity to offer classes to kids,” said Erin Peyer, director of the Arts Council. “They’re so busy in the school year, we struggled to run classes for kids. It gives parents an opportunity to get the kids out of the house. They have some time to themselves and we love having kids here. It’s just fun for us. We have a sponsor, so we’re able to offer most of our classes for about $10.”
Ceramics teacher and local artist Kim Funk started teaching at the ACWL two years ago, when she relocated to the Muskegon area and began an apprenticeship with Peter “The Potter” Johnson at Terrestrial Forming Pottery Studio.
“I was really lucky,” Funk said. “Peter already had a really great relationship with the Nuveen and was teaching classes. I came into a position where there was a need and I love teaching. It’s always been something I’ve found a passion for; giving back to the community and sharing what I love through art with other people.”
Funk taught the two-day ceramics class, one of the classes offered as a spring break art camp last week.
“I wanted to focus on our teenagers being able to express themselves, so we took a simple coil pot and I let them express themselves by creating self portraits or creating something that feels personal to them,” said Funk. “It was a way for me to provide basic fundamental handbuilding ceramic skills, but also allow the students to be really creative and express themselves.”
The class ranged from ages 12-17 and allowed students to create a personalized piece of pottery to take home.
“I’ve always loved doing art and it makes me really happy,” said student Nora Grey, 12. “It’s a good way for me to express my emotions.”
Funk said one of the most beneficial takeaways from the classes is watching the students create a nice community with each other, regardless of personal differences.
“It’s been great to see kids getting to interact with each other and collaborate together in the classroom,” said Funk. “Regardless of age disparities, when you come together and are creating something, I think it creates a nice sense of community and a safe environment for kids to express themselves.”
As another way of giving back to the community and sharing what she loves, Funk looks forward to teaching more classes in the future at the ACWL.
“For me, being new in the community, it’s been a great way to connect with other people in town and again, getting to share what I love, especially when I’m teaching kids classes,” Funk said. “It’s something I can give back and provide as a resource for our town and support the arts. I feel very supported teaching here.”
With the spring break classes being popular, the ACWL plans to offer similar classes this summer for students.
“If people are interested in summer art camps, I am working on those right now,” Peyer said. “There are a couple on our website, but the rest of them should be on there within the next two weeks. Our summer camps are sponsored, so again most of those will only be $10 and I would encourage people to sign-up ahead of time. It ensures you get a spot. They fill up fast because in the summer because we get more people visiting.”
To view and sign-up for classes, visit the ACWL website at https://www.artswhitelake.org/.