Join the Arts Council of White Lake Friday, May 5 at The Playhouse of White Lake for an evening of dark comedy. Liz Allen, originally from Chicago, is an improv artist, director and author. Her show “Tonight I Am My Mother” is a one woman show performed by Allen through the portrayal of her mother as she explores the “eternal mother/daughter dynamic on a personal level.”
Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the curtain will lift at 7:30 p.m. Free finger food will be available, along with a cash bar.
In addition to the show, Allen will host a workshop the following day, Saturday, May 6 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. also at The Playhouse. The workshop is limited to ages 16 and up. Allen has performed and coached improv for 30 years at the iO Chicago Theater and the Second City Chicago.
“All are welcome no matter experience level,” says the ACWL.
The show and workshop will act as a fundraiser for the ACWL-Nuveen. Show tickets are $10 for workshop participants, while the workshop is $20. Tickets just for the show are $20 and can be purchased on the ACWL-Nuveen website www.artswhitelake.org/mother, at the ACWL-Nuveen center on 106 E. Colby St. in Whitehall, or at the box office the night of the show.