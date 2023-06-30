WHITEHALL — Last Friday, an estimated 120 wine connoisseurs throughout the community gathered to raise money for the Arts Council of White Lake during their summer solstice fundraiser.
“The summer solstice wine tasting is our biggest fundraiser of the year,” ACWL Director Erin Peyer said. “The purpose was to raise money to support general operations. Those funds go toward everything, some as simple as paying rent, utilities, or going towards materials for classes, and paying staff and teachers.”
All of the wine carefully selected for the tastings can be found at Montague Foods. The ACWL wanted to work with the local grocery store to curate a wide variety of flavors and prices of bottles that can all be purchased locally.
“We had a volunteer, Jim Allen, who worked with Sandy Zoellner from Montague Foods to pick the lineup,” said Peyer. “We purposefully picked. There were a total of 14 wines. We picked four that were very affordable, that hopefully anybody could grab. The other 10 were a little bit pricier. The idea is that you come to find a wine that you like and then you can go to your local grocery store and buy it.”
Each participant was given a punch card when they came in with a list of the different wines that were available for tasting at each table. Seven tables were scattered throughout the inside of ACWL, with volunteers at each to pour, and others there to educate on the notes and elements of each wine. The ticket included 10 tastings and a couple of raffles to win things such as wine bottles, ACWL merchandise and more.
Outside in a small patio area, attendees could relax with their wine while listening to the Third Coast Trombone Retreat members perform. Third Coast Trombone Retreat is a group of college-aged players who attend a week-long retreat in the White Lake area. The ACWL is a sponsor of the program, which provided the musicians the opportunity to perform at a different event.
“I’ve been trying to get them here for a while and it just worked out that it was at the same time that they were going to be here the night of the wine tasting,” Peyer said. “It was perfect.”
In an effort to plan for the next few years, five large papers hung on the wall with different programming ideas that the ACWL could do and that community members can give their input on. These ideas include things such as collaborating with local libraries, introducing different art camps and more. All of these ideas are examples of what the fundraising money could go towards in the future.
“We are doing this big brainstorm,” said Peyer. “Our board, other volunteers and teachers got together in April and came up with all of these ideas of everything we would love to do for the community. Looking ahead to the next three to five years, what are our goals and how can we serve the community? We’re hoping people will come in and mark which ideas they really like and add their own ideas.”
The Arts Council is grateful for the community members, families and friends who attended the summer solstice fundraiser to support the ACWL and what they provide for the community.
“Alice Gamble and the fundraising committee did a lot of work to make that event happen and we couldn’t have done it without that group of people,” Peyer said. “I’m really appreciative.”