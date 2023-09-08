With the weather turning colder within the next couple of months, the Arts Council of White Lake has announced some new classes they are offering to residents of all ages and introducing some possible new hobbies to students who take the classes.
“We are offering three different fused-glass classes this fall, taught by Judy Grifhorst,” said ACWL Director Erin Peyer. “We haven't hosted a class like this since I've been at the ACWL-Nuveen, as you need to have a glass kiln to fire the artwork and we don't have one. Judy does and will be firing the pieces at home. We're also hosting a flower-pounded scarves class and a wet-felted cowl class, which are new and exciting, different mediums than what we typically host.”
On Friday, Sept. 8, the ACWL introduced a new exhibit titled "Through Our Lens: Hands.” The exhibit can be viewed until Oct. 28 and will feature a series of classes people can take in tandem with the exhibit.
“We also have a whole line up of hands-themed classes to go along with the Through Our Lens: Hands Exhibit,” Peyer said. “We are looking forward to a photographic storytelling talk, led by photographer Jennifer Green on Oct. 16.”
The classes above are being geared towards adults, while the ACWL is also offering other classes for children as well.
“Kathy Rogers will be teaching three 'Create Together' classes this fall, which are designed for 6-10 year olds, who can attend with an adult. Each class has a different theme,” said Peyer. “September's class is an acrylic bouquet of flowers, October's class is creating a Halloween-themed print and November's class is a watercolor moonrise.”
Some of these classes are not available for registration on the Arts Council’s website, but will be within the next week. People are encouraged to sign up now, as “classes tend to fill up quickly.” Class registration can be found at www.artswhitelake.org/upcoming-classes.