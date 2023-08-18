MONTAGUE — The Arts Council of White Lake finished their annual free summer concert series Tuesday at the Montague Bandshell. The final performance was by Nathan Walton and the Remedy.
“It’s our biggest and oldest program,” ACWL Director Erin Peyer said. “It’s basically as old as the organization, 37 years. Partly it’s a tradition, but the goal is to provide free music to the community and an opportunity to get together with friends and neighbors and family to enjoy a night of great music.”
The concert series usually begins in mid-June and includes weekly performances by various musicians through mid-August. The Arts Council tries to bring back artists who seem to be favorites of the entire White Lake community, but they also like to introduce new performers as well.
“Magic Bus is always the most popular and we get a ton of people out for them,” said Peyer. “We had a lot of really great, positive feedback from people. Especially after the last concert, people came up to me after it and said we needed to book them again. We are currently collecting surveys to get feedback from folks.”
Despite the summer concert series ending, music is an important part of the ACWL. Peyer who plays the piano and is a musician herself, continues to bring music into the lives of the White Lake community by offering classes all year.
“Music can bring people together in a really unique way,” Peyer said. “Anybody can do music, that’s the whole point of the music class that I teach, it’s for everyone. Everybody can dance to music and everybody can sing along. Even if you don’t think you can carry a tune, you can still sing or tap the beat to the tune. It brings everyone together. There doesn’t have to be lyrics, it doesn’t have to be a language that you understand. You can still feel it and it can still touch you, it’s a great act of community.”
To participate in the Arts Council’s survey and provide feedback on the summer concerts, visit https://form.jotform.com/232194701535150.