MONTAGUE — A full report of the Montague City Council's internal audit of the city's finances highlighted Monday's city council meeting. The report was delivered by the accounting firm Brickley DeLong.
The audit did not uncover any glaring financial differences from last year, with only small discrepancies either way throughout the city's financial documents. The general fund had fallen about $16,000, the firm said, but that was not unexpected after pandemic grants lapsed and extra capital outlays were made as a result.
In good financial news, the city's pension liability has fallen, said the firm, from nearly $2 million a few years ago to only about $96,000 at the end of 2021, which was the last time documentation was available. The firm did say the liability will likely have increased at the end of 2022 because of the nationwide economic downturn that has persisted throughout the year.
Once the audit report was complete, regular business was attended to, including the July 4 fireworks. Jason Jaekel, co-owner of North Grove Brewers, announced to the council that an agreement had been reached to hold the fireworks show July 4 after it had previously been in question whether the show would be that date or July 3. He added that the fireworks committee was in the process of hiring a locally owned company to conduct the 18-minute show, which will cost about $15,000. Donations are anticipated to fund much of the show, but Jaekel said he would likely be approaching the council for more than the $2,500 Montague usually contributes. He added that Whitehall will match whatever Montague contributes.
Another action item was the approval of a new police vehicle. The purchase will replace another vehicle on the usual three-year rotation. The council noted that this purchase will be a hybrid vehicle, but the added expense of buying one should be made up in savings on maintenance.
The council also set up its 2023 meeting schedule. Councilman Paul Schultz noted that several meetings would be affected by federal holidays and proposed that, if available, the following Tuesdays should be earmarked to hold meetings on those weeks. He recalled that one financial deadline was missed earlier this year because a scheduled meeting to approve the expenditure conflicted with a holiday. After brief discussion, in which it was agreed that the proposed Tuesday meetings could simply be canceled later if there was no pressing matter to attend to, the council approved the measure, with only Councilwoman Lisa Kiel dissenting.