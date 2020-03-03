The Arts Council of White Lake-Nuveen Theatre Workshop will be producing ROAD TRIP, a White Lake Community Variety Show on June 12 and 13 at The Playhouse at White Lake.
A variety of community talent will be inserted into a basic story about a family taking a road trip to visit their extended family at White Lake. Those who would like to be considered for this production, should submit a video clip of their performance skills.
What is your talent? Is it singing, dancing, instrumental, acting, stand-up comedy, juggling or something unusual? All ages are welcome and cross-generational acts or groups are encouraged.
Important detailed information is available at www.artswhitelake.org. Abilities should be illustrated in a video clip not to exceed two minutes. A video taken on a phone is sufficient. Send the video to acwlnuveentw@gmail.com. The application to accompany the video can be filled out at www.shorturl.at/dghJP.
If accepted, the applicant will be extended an invitation to participate in the show performing something specifically agreed upon with the Director/Producer. Accepted applicant's ability to rehearse evenings the week of the show (June 8-11) is important but rehearsals for most performers will not be time intensive. The deadline for submitting a video and application is midnight on March 31, 2020.
Students in grades K-2, 3-6, and 7-12 who would like to be involved in a larger group number should email their name, current grade, school and phone number to acwlnuveentw@gmail.com. Those students will be contacted with details sometime in April.