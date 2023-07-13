It’s easy to fall in love with Lake Michigan, and that pivotal moment occurred for author Fred Carlisle when he stood ankle-deep in its clear blue water at the age of two. His fascination with the lake has continued throughout his life and was the inspiration for his book The Lake Effect: A Lake Michigan Mosaic.
On Wednesday, July 19, Mr. Carlisle will talk about his book and his life-long love of the lake in a virtual presentation on the big screen at the Book Nook and Java Shop. His presentation begins at 7:30 p.m. Viewers will have the opportunity to ask Carlisle questions following his talk.
The event is live, free and open to the public. All are welcome. It is sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library.
Armed with decades of research, Carlisle’s book expands on the power and beauty of the lake, exploring its aesthetic, emotional, historic, economic and social impacts. He captures everything from the lake’s much-appreciated mesmerizing beauty in the summer to its destruction of mighty ships and family cottages, and the abuse it has suffered at the hand of humans.
Carlisle lived in Michigan for twenty years and taught English at Michigan State University. He became a university provost at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia and now lives on a family farm in the Virginia mountains.
The Book Nook and Java Shop is located at 8744 Ferry Street in Montague.
Those wishing to watch Carlisle’s presentation at a location other than the Book Nook can find the Zoom link on the bookstore’s website in the Events section.
For more information, call the Book Nook at 231-894-5333.