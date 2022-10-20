WHITEHALL — Living a life of extension and adventure even after a series of heart attacks and health complications, John Otterbacher continues to document his life-altering experiences through his compelling and comedic writing. In his memoirs “Sailing Grace” and “What Remains”, Otterbacher ruminates control and attitude through recounting memories of his childhood and adulthood while exploring what truly defines humanity. Wednesday evening, John Otterbacher visited the White Lake Community Library to share his contemplations and findings with fellow readers who attended.
His first book “Sailing Grace: A True Story of Death, Life and the Sea” was published in 2007 through Samadhi Press. Otterbacher’s first book is an account of his multiple experiences with heart disease, starting flat on his back in a local health club and ending 31 months and 4,000 miles later as he finished his journey maneuvering his sailboat, Grace, to Schull Harbor, Ireland with his wife and two children. In between these two major life events, Otterbacher depicts through dark themes what it means to survive through a traumatic experience like heart attacks and failed surgeries.
“What Remains: Memoir of an Old Man on the Road,” Otterbacher’s latest book published in 2021, takes a more light-hearted approach compared to “Sailing Grace.” Serving as his own travel book, “What Remains” tells the story of Otterbacher as he embarks on his motorcycle through 3,000 miles of old, broken back roads in America. Stopping to sleep behind dumpsters, visiting his favorite bookstores in a town swarmed by a university’s homecoming crowd, Otterbacher learns that exploring these out-of-the-way towns are places where he shares deep connections with people whose names he never learned. After his grand expedition in “Sailing Grace,” the author’s milder escapade serves just as crucial as he reignites his adventurous side while reflecting on aging, and how Otterbacher feels more youthful as he branches into his journeys.
While reading excerpts from “What Remains,” Otterbacher’s audience at the White Lake Community Library connected emotionally through a shared humanity. Attendees shared heartfelt moments with Otterbacher and one another during the comment and question portion of the event, comforted by what remains, or the genuinely good things in life. Otterbacher’s West Michigan roots expand beyond The Great Lakes State in his literary novels, and readers travel alongside him through his next adventures, learning of resiliency, humanity, youthfulness and aging.
To purchase Otterbacher’s books or read more about Otterbacher, visit www.johnotterbacher.com.