MONTAGUE – If it’s a haunting you’re interested in, look no farther than the White River Light Station at the south end of White Lake where the loving presence of Sarah Robinson is still felt.
Sarah was wife of the first lighthouse keeper there and died in 1891.
Lighthouse spirits are not rare. In fact, according to Dianna Stampfler, author of the newly-released book Michigan’s Haunted Lighthouses, nearly one fifth of the state’s lighthouses are rumored to be haunted.
On Aug. 7, Stampfler will be at the Montague Library in downtown Montague to share curious stories of some of the men and women who still walk the floors of their beloved old lighthouses, such as James Samuel Donahue who served more than 35 years as lighthouse keeper at South Haven.
Visitors at the lighthouse keepers dwelling, now a museum, have reported hearing doors opening and closing and someone – presumably James – walking upstairs when no one else is up there.
The evening begins at the Montague Library at 6:15 p.m. with a meet-the-author reception. It will be followed at 7 p.m. by Stampfler’s presentation in the Montague City Council chambers directly below the library.
Both the reception and book talk are sponsored by the Friends of the Montague Library and are free and open to the public.
Stampfler spent more than twenty years researching Michigan’s lighthouses and delighted audiences in the White Lake area in March when she presented a program on women who served as lighthouse keepers around the Great Lakes.
She is an enthusiastic speaker, prolific writer, and president of Promote Michigan. In 2015, she won the coveted “Best of Michigan Business” award as a One Person Wonder.
Copies of Stampfler’s book will be for sale after her presentation and she will be happy to sign them.
The Montague Branch Library is located at 8778 Ferry Street in downtown Montague.
Sponsors for the 2019 Friends of the Montague Library summer book talk series are Roger Scharmer, HarborLight Credit Union, and Shelby State Bank. For more information, call the Montague Branch Library at 231-893-2675.