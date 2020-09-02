WHITEHALL – “Guess This Ginger Cat’s Name” is a new children’s book written by Carroll Lutz and illustrated by Alain Luise.
Although, Lutz is not a resident of the White Lake Area, her boat is, and she frequently travels to this part of the state to drive it. She will be having a book signing at the Colbys Hokey Pokey, 107 E. Colby St, on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“Guess This Ginger Cat’s Name” is the first children’s book that Lutz has written, and is a departure from the type of writing she’s done previously. Previous published work includes dietetics textbooks with titles like “Nutrition and Diet Therapy, 6th Edition” and “NutriNotes: Nutrition and Diet Therapy Pocket Guide”
“I wrote the book just to be fun and to entertain,” said Lutz. “I remember when I was reading to my son the books that entertained me as well were well received [sic].”
The book reads as if it’s a bit of a mystery. Asking kids to guess the cat’s name, along the way with each page turn another clue is given to its identity.
But by the end of the book we learn that the cat’s name is Butterscotch, which also happens to be the name of Lutz real life cat.
“The book is [about] the adventures of my favorite cat Butterscotch. With many embellishments of course,” said Lutz.
One of Lutz’s goals writing this book was to expose younger age children to a wide array of words that are usually not considered to be at grade level for them.
“My thought was that children are not necessarily limited by whatever the reading list is. The word list is. If a child hears an unusual word, they tend to remember it, even if it is a cuss word that the parents don’t want them to remember, said Lutz.
“So, the words are out of the level of the kids, but I think they might enjoy it.”
She said the feedback on the book so far has been fantastic.
Although Lutz was already a published author, she said it was more difficult to write a children’s book than most people would expect. Kaking things rhyme was a big difficulty for her, but she found inspiration in the song “Sweet Violet” by Dinah Shore.
The song is notable for its use of what is called censored rhymes, in which a line of lyrics is sung, but has a word replaced with something unexpected.
Lyrics from “Sweet Violet”:
“There once was a farmer who took a young miss
“In back of the barn where he gave her a...
“Lecture on horses and chickens and eggs
“And told her that she had such beautiful...
“Manners that suited a girl of her charms …”
Lutz does something similar in “Guess the Ginger Cat’s Name”, where she leads the reader one way with her writing, and then takes the word play into an unexpected direction. It is only at the very end of the book that we get the cat’s true name.
Copies can be purchased at Colbys Hokey Pokey, Amazon or from the publisher’s website https://mascotbooks.com/.