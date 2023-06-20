As other higher education institutions in Michigan increase tuition rates and fees, Baker College stands on the commitment to assist students with receiving a quality education at an affordable rate. As announced in March, initiatives for affordability and accessibility continue this fall with a tuition freeze for undergraduate programs, a reduction in graduate tuition, and now free housing opportunities.
The Baker College Board of Directors approved a tuition freeze for all programs for the 2023-24 academic year.
“For so many, the desire to attend college is overshadowed by the inability to do so affordably. At Baker, we want to do what we can to ensure those that want a degree can find a tenable path to earning one,” said Denise Bannan, PhD, chair of Baker College Board of Directors.
“For Baker College to remain true to its mission, we are committed to putting our students first and to providing unique and impactful programs and services that allow more students to access a quality post-secondary education. We don’t want cost to be why students defer their educational dreams.” said Jacqui Spicer, EdD, Baker College president. “We’ve expanded this mission further by offering students free housing on Owosso, Cadillac, and Port Huron campuses, to help even more students in need.”
Free housing is available for fall and spring semesters. Students looking for affordable tuition and free housing can contact Director of Admissions, Amanda Gebhardt-Keeton at agebha06@baker.edu or (810) 510-4915.