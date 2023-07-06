Thrilling, live chamber music performances are returning to the White Lake area! From August 5-13, the 14th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival will present an impressive array of exceptional performances! Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances will take place in the White Lake area. What once was mostly found only in metropolitan cities, is now a yearly experience in the White Lake area.
The ever-popular Baroque Festival Orchestra will perform Friday, Aug. 11. This 7 p.m. concert will take place at St. James Lutheran, 8945 Stebbins St. in Montague. A limited number of tickets ($20) are available at the Book Nook & Java Shop (231-894-5333) and online at https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com.
Featured on this Baroque Concert will be many notable and distinguished musicians: director and harpsichordist David Schrader; Katelyn Lee, soprano; Margaret Butler, oboe; Richard Young, violin; and Marina Hoover, cello.
Varied programming includes the Buxtehude Trio Sonata in F major, Telemann’s Trio Sonata in A minor, the Bach Sonata in G Minor for oboe and continuo, and the dynamic Katelyn Lee, soprano performing a variety of Bach Arias.
This year’s nine-day festival is packed with so many exciting offerings: no-cost daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts at the Book Nook & Java Shop, a children’s concert, a children’s recital, meet and greets, an “Evening of Cabaret” (more details to come), plus the Gala dinner. There will once again be the world’s greatest music wonderfully played, combined with the soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
The festival is grateful for the generous support of individuals and businesses that makes it possible to bring great artists and great music to the White Lake area. For a schedule of this year’s delightful festival events, please visit www.whitelakemusic.org or call 231-329-3056 for more information.