Thrilling, live chamber music performances are returning to the White Lake area! From August 5-13, the 14th annual White Lake Chamber Music Festival will present an impressive array of exceptional performances! Excellent programming, world-class artists, and inspiring classical music performances will take place in the White Lake area. What once was mostly found only in metropolitan cities, is now a yearly experience in the White Lake area.
On Thursday, Aug. 10, The Bayberry String Quartet will be performing here for the first time after a recent appearance at Lincoln Center Chamber Music Society. They will perform String Quartet in F major, Op. 96 "American" by Dvorak and then will be joined by oboist Margaret Butler for the Mozart Oboe Quartet in F major, plus much more. This 7PM evening concert will take place at St. James Lutheran, 8945 Stebbins St. in Montague. A limited number of tickets for $20 are available at the Book Nook & Java Shop (231-894-5333) and on-line at https://whitelakemusic.eventbrite.com.
The Bayberry String Quartet combines performing and education to encourage people from all walks of life to enjoy and play music together. The name of the group comes from a neighborhood in New York, where first violinist Nurit Pacht lives, that exemplifies the spirit of teamwork and cooperation. BSQ embodies this spirit, believing that playing together, rather than alone, is the greatest source of inspiration. Through their individual and collaborative work, the four musicians have impacted the lives of thousands of musicians and audiences.
This year’s nine-day festival is packed with so many exciting offerings: no cost daily 4 p.m. Salon Concerts at the Book Nook & Java Shop, a children’s concert, a children’s recital, meet and greets, an “Evening of Cabaret” (more details to come), plus the gala dinner. There will once again be the world’s greatest music wonderfully played, combined with the soft summer weather, beaches, and spectacular sunsets. All of this makes the White Lake Chamber Music Festival a vacation destination for an ever-growing audience from near and far.
The festival is grateful for the generous support of individuals and businesses that makes it possible to bring great artists and great music to the White Lake area. For a schedule of this year’s delightful Festival events, please visit Eventbrite – White Lake Chamber Music or call 231-329-3056 for more information.