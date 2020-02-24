The American Red Cross urges the public to join its lifesaving mission by giving blood and platelets this March in celebration of Red Cross Month. Donors of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to help ensure blood is available for patients this spring.
Every day, thousands of patients depend on blood donations to help save their lives – patients like Heath Cornford who spent his first 217 days of life in the hospital. Born in February 2018 with an abnormal narrowing of the heart, Heath has undergone many complex surgeries – including a heart transplant – and required a number of blood transfusions.
“I can’t tell you how thankful we are for the lifesaving donations that saved our son,” said his mom, Mylinda Cornford. “Blood is something you can donate for free. You can make an impact, save a life and give back to your community.”
Heath recently celebrated his second birthday and is a thriving, energetic toddler.
Be a hero for patients in need
Heroes of all blood types, especially type O, are urgently needed to provide hope and help for patients across the country. Make an appointment now by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities March 1-15:
Fruitport
3/2/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fruitport High School, 357 N. 6th Street
N Muskegon
3/3/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Community United Methodist Church, 1614 Ruddiman Drive
Whitehall
3/3/2020: 8:45 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Whitehall High School, 3100 White Lake Dr
North Muskegon
3/4/2020: 10 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 1110 Dykstra Rd
Muskegon
3/5/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Muskegon Blood Donation Center, 313 W. Webster
3/10/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Wolf Lake United Methodist Church, 378 Vista Terrace Drive
3/12/2020: 1 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Muskegon Blood Donation Center, 313 W. Webster
3/13/2020: 8:30 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Orchard View High School, 16 N. Quarterline
Pentwater
3/5/2020: 10:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Pentwater High School, 600 E. Park Street
Shelby
3/9/2020: 12 p.m. - 5:45 p.m., Shelby Congregational Church, 51 E. 3rd Street