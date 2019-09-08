LANSING, MICH. – Michigan residents should prepare for emergencies and disasters by making an emergency plan with their loved ones, building an emergency preparedness kit and learning life-saving skills like first aid and CPR during Michigan’s Preparedness Month, according to the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD).
Throughout September, the MSP/EMHSD is joining federal, state and local governments, as well as private and public organizations, in supporting emergency preparedness initiatives and encouraging residents to take action to prepare. Agencies nationwide are uniting under the theme “Prepared, Not Scared” to encourage everyone to create a family emergency plan and to learn skills needed to help themselves and others until help can arrive.
“During an emergency, critical services such as electricity and water service could be impacted and response for police, fire and emergency medical services could be delayed,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “That’s why we encourage households to build an emergency preparedness kit with food, water and a first-aid kit that allows them to be self-sustaining for at least 72 hours.”
2019 Prepare Fair in Holland
To take preparedness into action and commemorate Michigan’s Preparedness Month, the MSP/EMHSD is collaborating with Ottawa County Emergency Management and Walmart to hold the Prepare Fair from 1-4 p.m. on Sept. 14 at the Walmart Supercenter, 2629 N. Park Dr. in Holland.
Individuals attending the fair will learn about local emergency response agencies, how to develop a family emergency plan and how to create an emergency preparedness kit. Attendees will also be able to meet local first responders and volunteers. The event is free of charge and open to anyone.
To learn more about preparing for emergencies and disasters and making an emergency preparedness plan, or for more information about the 2019 Prepare Fair visit www.michigan.gov/miready or follow the MSP/EMHSD on Twitter at @MichEMHS