Questions provided by White Lake Community Library’s Amy Morris-Jones
The White Lake Beacon’s community “Beacon Book Club”, is a monthly collaboration with The Book Nook & Java Shop and the White Lake Community Library. The first weekend of the month, the Beacon announces the book selection along with a summary and questions posed for readers. Replies to the questions and commentary can be sent to the editor at: editor@whitelakebeacon.com.
Chosen replies will be published in The Beacon on the last weekend of the month. The monthly book is available to borrow from the White Lake Community Library and for sale at The Book Nook for 20 percent off. Additionally, readers are invited to discuss the book safely in person at the Book Nook or via zoom the first Wednesday of the following month at 6 p.m. More information about the meeting, including the zoom link, is available on the Book Nook website www.thebooknookjavashop.com.
This month’s selection is Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. From the publisher:
For years, rumors of the “Marsh Girl” have haunted Barkley Cove, a quiet town on the North Carolina coast. So in late 1969, when handsome Chase Andrews is found dead, the locals immediately suspect Kya Clark, the so-called Marsh Girl. But Kya is not what they say. Sensitive and intelligent, she has survived for years alone in the marsh that she calls home, finding friends in the gulls and lessons in the sand. Then the time comes when she yearns to be touched and loved. When two young men from town become intrigued by her wild beauty, Kya opens herself to a new life—until the unthinkable happens.
Where the Crawdads Sing is at once an exquisite ode to the natural world, a heartbreaking coming-of-age story, and a surprising tale of possible murder. Owens reminds us that we are forever shaped by the children we once were, and that we are all subject to the beautiful and violent secrets that nature keeps.
Questions –
For much of her life, Kya expects Ma to come walking back down the road in her fake alligator heels. How does Kya finally come to understand why her mother left her family behind and why she could not return to the cabin?
One of the first sentences Kya learns to read is “There are some who can live without wild things, and some who cannot.” What do Kya’s experiences in the marsh and in jail tell us about which category she falls into?
Kya has two love interests, Tate and Chase. What does she represent to them? What does she learn about herself from those relationships?
What role does poetry play in Kya’s life?
How do Kya’s interactions with the natural world influence her understanding of human relationships?
Kya is nicknamed the “Marsh Girl” by those in town, marking her as an outsider. How does this make her life more difficult?