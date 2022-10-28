MUSKEGON — Outside Pigeon Hill Brewing Company last Saturday, an assembly of tents were propped up and organized in preparation for the 2022 Beanies, Brunch and Brews event organized by Harbor Hospice. From noon to 3 p.m., ticket-buyers perused the lot purchasing beer, mimosas and wine available by Pigeon Hill and enjoyed various types of brunch food that was provided by several local vendors. The businesses selling food through event tickets were The Only Cannoli, Brunch House, Hearthstone, Soul Filled Catering, Hey Sugar, Whipped, a Brunch Truck, Morat’s Bakery and Yummy Delights. “It was a great day for the Harbor Hospice Foundation. The timeless feel-good music, fantastic local beverages, paired with sweet and savory bites created an event that surpassed our expectations,” shared Amy Seymour, the Director of Development at Harbor Hospice.
Harbor Hospice celebrated with the lakeshore of Muskegon to help support community-based hospice and palliative care programs and services. Harbor Palliative Care is a medical specialty that improves the quality of the patient’s life by reducing or controlling symptoms of their medical condition and the side effects of their treatments. About 25 percent of Harbor Hospice’s palliative care services are not covered by insurance, but Harbor Hospice provides the services regardless because they have proven to be important to the well-being of their patients and their families.
General ticket admission was permitted at noon, and VIP admission was open by 11 a.m. For the ages 21 and up event, food and alcoholic beverages were not the only thing attendees enjoyed – live music was performed by Serita’s Black Rose, with a wide array of music performed under the main stage tent.
The workers at Harbor Hospice also had a tent prepared called the Hub, where information was provided about Harbor Palliative Care and the services Harbor Hospice provides within the five-county service area, visitors could get food or 50/50 raffle tickets, play Punch-A-Prize game to win local gift cards, an up north cabin trip for 10 days and other prizes, or grab souvenir beanie hats, bandanas, and stickers.
Harbor Hospice was able to raise $23,500 At the Beanies, Brunch and Brews event, , which will be used to help cover the cost of their palliative care services.
“Every day we are inspired by the courage of our patients and by enduring donors like those that attended Beanies, Brunch and Brews,” said Seymour.