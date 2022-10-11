Do you like mimosa, brunch, great soul-filled music and supporting a great cause? Look no further than Beanies, Brunch and Brews coming to the downtown Muskegon lakeshore Saturday, Oct. 22.
“The Harbor Hospice Foundation is excited to invite you to Beanies, Brunch & Brews! Supporting end of life programs for Harbor Hospice this fundraiser welcomes you to come together as a community to enjoy craft drinks and local bites from Muskegon County, while supporting Harbor Palliative Care,” said Amy Seymour, Director of Development for the Harbor Hospice Foundation. “Palliative care offers comfort to patients dealing with the challenging symptoms of a serious medical condition or the side effects of treatment, such as pain, nausea, and difficulty breathing.”
From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. participants will be treated to great options from local establishments including small-plate brunch food, outdoor games, and pours of Pigeon Hill Brewery’s notable craft beers, cocktail, mimosas, and wines. And it’s all set against a backdrop of the lively, blues and soul-infused music of Serita’s Black Rose and Pigeon Hill’s production facility.
Event tickets may be purchased online at weblink.donorperfect.com/BBB2022 – Limited VIP ($60) or General Admission ($30). Day-of tickets will increase to $35. Ticket holders will check in at will call to check IDs and get wristbands and ticket for food and beverage. All sales are final, non-refundable, and non-exchangeable. All guest’s IDs will be required for entry and those under 21 will not be admitted.