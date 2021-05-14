Elaine Joyce Belinger, 73, of Whitehall, passed away at home Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, after a courageous six year battle with cancer. She was born April 12, 1947, in Muskegon, the daughter of Edward and Ethel (Misek) Wilkinson.
A Celebration of Elaine’s life will be Saturday, May 29, 2021, at the White Lake Eagles, 1204 S. Lake St., Whitehall, from 4-10 PM, with a meal beginning around 5 p.m. The family kindly requests casual dress and if possible, please bring one or two of your favorite memories of Elaine to share.
Beacon Cremation & Funeral Service, White Lake Chapel, is in charge of arrangements.