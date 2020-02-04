MUSKEGON, MI — The Frauenthal Center has announced a free public concert featuring Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 7:30 p.m.
This engagement is made possible by the Lawrence and Violet Collins Music Fund held at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County. The Fund serves the primary purpose of arranging for and publicly presenting annual high quality musical programs for the education and enjoyment of the general public at no cost.
Tickets are limited to four per household and will become available for in-person pickup only at the Frauenthal Center Box Office on Monday, February 10 at 11:00 a.m.
April 2020 marks the 27th anniversary of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s remarkable arrival onto the music scene. Since its formation in the early nineties in Ventura, California, the band has toured virtually nonstop, performing on average over 150 shows a year, and has produced a sizable catalog of recorded music, with sales of over 2 million albums to date. Early on, during their legendary residency at the Derby nightclub in Los Angeles, they reminded the world, in the midst of the grunge era no less, that it was still cool to swing. The band, co-founded by singer Scotty Morris and drummer Kurt Sodergren, was at the forefront of the swing revival of that time, blending a vibrant fusion of the classic American sounds of jazz, swing, and dixieland, with the energy and spirit of contemporary culture.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s all original core line-up includes Scotty Morris (lead vocals and guitar), Kurt Sodergren (drums), Dirk Shumaker (double bass and vocals), Andy Rowley (baritone saxophone and vocals), Glen "The Kid" Marhevka (trumpet), Karl Hunter (saxophones and clarinet) and Joshua Levy (piano and arranger).
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s efforts to promote and revitalize swing music have taken shape as much more than a simple tribute. Taking inspiration from the creators of this uniquely American art form, the band’s original horn-infused music and legendary high energy show introduces the genre to a new and younger generation while remaining cognizant and respectful of the music’s rich legacy.
After 27 years, 11 records, over 3000 live shows, and countless appearances in film and television, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is showing no signs of slowing down and is looking forward to sharing its music with new and old fans alike, in 2020.