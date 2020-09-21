WHITEHALL – Big John’s Pizza, 104 Thompson St., will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 24, and to celebrate owners Neal and Amy Martell are offering daily specials at their restaurant beginning on Tuesday, Sept. 24.
According to an email from the Amy Martell, “In celebration of our anniversary we are offering all daily specials all week Sept.22- Sept. 28,2020. Plus, two free drinks with the purchase of a 16-inch pizza for dine in.”
Big John’s Pizza first opened in 1970 at its current location by Jack and Gloria Miller. It was the third of three Big John’s Pizza restaurants, with the other two locations being located in the Muskegon area.