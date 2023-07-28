MUSKEGON — The annual motorcycle events of Bike Time and Rebel Road bring thousands of people to our area spending more than one day here and needing places to spend the night. Many use hotels and motels, while others prefer to camp out. One of the options is the temporary Hot-Rod Harley Davidson campground east of the dealership.
A couple of bikes with Indiana plates were parked near a trailer, but everyone this reporter talked to was from Michigan, including Ravenna and Grand Rapids. A group of campers was sitting near two trailers with a few motorcycles near them and one customized one parked away from the bumpy grassy area. They live across the state in the Lapeer, Imlay City and Almont areas in the Thumb.
Mike Fischer said, “This is our second time here. We really like it. Things are so well organized.” By later Friday, other friends were scheduled to arrive. “There should be about 20 of us when they all get here,” he added.
They enjoy racking up miles on their Harleys. The week before, some of them had ridden to Milwaukee to be a part of Harley-Davidson’s 120th anniversary. David DuPont does not put highway miles on his low-riding, beautiful blue bike built by Detroit Choppers. He trailered his bike to these events.
“I won first place in the Easyriders Magazine custom motorcycle contest here last year,” DuPont said. He plans to compete in the customized bike show again this year.
Another pair of custom bikes were owned by Mike and Kristie Glacz of Shelby. They trailered their bikes here also. Mike was busy with rubbing compound getting rid of the scuff marks the hold-down straps had made on his handlebars. His orange bike is named Tangelo, while hers, painted with orange and yellow flames, is Tangerine. They camp-out in their restored 1960 single-axle trailer painted 1957 Chevrolet Tropical Turquoise and white. Kristie redid the interior, also in white.
“We’ve been coming to this for more than 10 years. We have a fun time here,” he said.
They were seen riding Western Avenue later that night. They then joined hundreds of other bikes parked downtown. With available spots at a premium, they ended with their bikes parked several yards from each other.
With just a few sprinkles, the weather cooperated with all the activities. Several people thought there were more bikes in town this year than in 2022.
On Saturday, many bikers were enjoying food, drink and music at locations in Montague and Whitehall during the inaugural Walk the Beat event. Other groups saw the area while touring. Hopefully, they will revisit the northern part of the county again next year.