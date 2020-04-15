BLUE LAKE TWP – On Monday, April 13 the Blue Lakes Fine Art Camp announced that the camp’s board of trustees has cancelled their 2020 summer season.
“After careful review of available information relating to the impact of the coronavirus and COVID-19, the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp board of trustees and administrative management team have unanimously voted to cancel our 2020 summer season, including all programs, sessions, and performances from June 1 through August 23,” wrote the camp’s Facebook page administrator.
It was recommended that people visit the Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp website for a full statement on the matter.
The camp has been open for 54-years, and it attracts fine art students in elementary, junior high and high school from across the nation and globe. Blue Lake offers programs in music, art, dance and drama; and operates Blue Lake Public Radio.
“With more than 6,000 students participating each season, an additional 750 staff and faculty, and 1,800 individuals in residence at any given time, the impact of cancellation on our arts community is significant. We are heartbroken,” wrote camp vice president Heid Stansell.
“Nevertheless, complications relating to pre-season collaboration and preparations, long-distance travel, and widespread concern point to significant challenges in maintaining the high-quality programming for which Blue Lake is known. And even with the most stringent protocols and screenings, we cannot fully mitigate risk at this time given the many factors that are beyond our control.”
To read the full statement visit https://bluelake.org/