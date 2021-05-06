BLUE LAKE – Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp announced this week that they are hiring support staff for the Summer 2021 season.
Although the camp will be operating at 50 percent capacity when it comes to attendance, the number of support staff needed will remain the same as previous years, according to Adrian Cook, Director of campus services.
Last year, the summer camp did not operate as the COVID-19 pandemic was fresh in our lives and the navigation to reduce the spread was still being worked out. Now, Blue Lake is seeking people 18 and older to fill the roles of counselors, health, food service, and more.
Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp employs over 700 people annually, including the support staff needed for summer, according to their website.
Recently, White Lake has seen a staffing shortage that has left some local businesses to change their hours to accommodate. With a full staff to hire, Blue Lake needs more applicants for these positions.
“We’ve been tracking our hiring for a number of years now, and our number of applicants is significantly lower than it has been in the past.” said Cook.
Those who are interested in applying to be a part of Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp’s summer team can visit https://bluelake.org/jobs/.