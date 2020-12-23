BLUE LAKE TOWNSHIP – The Blue Lake Fire Fighters are now equipped to rescue your household pets.
The fire department recently received four sets of oxygen masks specifically designed for animals as a donation from residents Bill and Bonnie Colvin. Fire chief Joe Knop accepted the donation on Dec. 17 from the couple.
Initially, the idea came to Bonnie Colvin to get the masks for the fire station when she read an article about oxygen masks designed by pets in the Muskegon Chronicle, and thought it was something her local fire fighters could use.
Each set comes with three masks – small, medium and large – and are designed by Wagn 02 Fur Life. Without these masks the fire department, when rescuing an animal, might try to use an improperly fitted oxygen mask that is designed for a human.
Knop said that a fire fighter of his – Jeff Abram – experienced call where there was an unresponsive pet. Abram used an oxygen mask made for a human, and managed to rescue the animal.
“There are three different sizes (Wagn 02 masks) and they should work on most animals. You could even put it over a bird and give oxygen to it,” said Knop.
“I told Bonnie (Colvin) it was a good gesture, and any tool that is available to use he is thankful.”
It can be very hard psychologically on a fire fighter is unable to provide aid to an animal that needs it. Knop said these oxygen masks will help alleviate some of that stress.
Bonnie Covin said that oxygen masks for animals are not common, and that some fire fighters may not be aware that they even exist.
She said both her and her husband are animal lovers and have a golden retriever.