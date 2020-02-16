BLUE LAKE TWP. – New fire chief Joe Knop was sworn into duty on Monday, February 10, at the Blue Lake Township board meeting.
Prior to being sworn in, Knop was serving as the interim fire chief for the township. He replaces Jim Petrie, who retired from the fire department on Dec. 20, 2019.
Knop has been a firefighter with the department for 19-years. He was the assistant fire chief under both Petrie, and Petrie’s predecessor Larry Radtke.
He was sworn in by township clerk, and fellow firefighter, Jeff Abram. His wife Lisa Knop pinned his new fire chief badge to his uniform.
Knop said his new rank is a big responsibility, and a humbling experience. He said it is now his duty to keep the fire department organized, to find firefighters willing to serve on it, and to keep the department combat ready.
Going on to explain further, Knop pointed out that combat ready does not only mean fighting fires. It can also mean being ready to provide medical support to people in the township, and to console those who might be experiencing some sort of trauma.
Prior to joining the Blue Lake Fire Department, Knop was a bit of a local superhero within the township. Knop said he was a scanner junkie, and would have multiple scanner’s tuned into the different emergency radio frequencies.
If there was an emergency happening nearby, Knop would drive out to the person in need, and assist them. He said this was before the time of cell phones. Once he assessed the situation he’d run home and dial 9-1-1.
He recalls a time when someone drove their car into a ditch near his home. Knop went out to the vehicle, and then went home to call emergency services.
Based on the information he had given to the operator, he was told the driver likely had a diabetic reaction. He was then instructed to give the person a cup of orange juice mixed with sugar.
Another time he assisted a person who was trapped inside of their overturned car. The person had been partially pinned by the vehicle, and Knop helped to free the person from it.
Eventually, Knop crossed paths with the local fire chief, and he was asked to join the team.
At the time the local fire department was understaffed, and they weren’t responding to daytime calls. Instead, all daytime emergencies were routed to the Holton Township Fire Department.
Knop began his career with seven other firefighters, all of whom have retired. It was this group of people, Knop recalls, that helped to modernize the fire department.
The group began to use proper radio communication techniques, and the instant command system. Knop said with each new fire chief the department has continued to improve.
Now as the fire chief, he hopes to continue these improvements.
Knop said he is motivated to be a firefighter because of the veterans in his life.
He went on to explain that he himself was not a veteran. However, many people in his family are veterans, and he figures his working as a firefighter is a way to honor them.
The township will be having an open house to celebrate the new fire chief on Feb. 28. The open house will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the township hall, 1491 Owasippe Rd.