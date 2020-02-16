BLUE LAKE TWP. – The Blue Lake Fire Department, with assistance from six other area fire departments, responded to a structure fire on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Departments that assisted the Blue Lake Township Fire Department were: Holton Township Fire Department, Dalton Township Fire Department, White Lake Fire Authority, the Montague Fire District Authority, the Fremont Fire Department and the Grant Township Fire Department. The White Lake Ambulance Authority provided medical back up as well.
The home was located at the 1500 block of Blue Lake Drive. The call came into the Blue Lake Fire Department at 2:31 p.m.
Blue Lake Fire Chief Joe Knop said the building occupant had been heating up grease for cooking. While heating up the grease, the occupant stepped outside to make a phone call due to the limited service in that area.
When the occupant returned the stove had caught fire, and they then attempted to put the fire out themselves. The fire would eventually spread from the stove, to the wall, and then up the ceiling.
Knop said the occupant put himself in peril, and the department at a disadvantage, by not calling 9-1-1 sooner.
Knop described the fire fight as defensive from the beginning. Several times there was danger of the building collapsing. He said an excavator had to be used to push the structure down, and make the fire more manageable.
One person was injured, but it was not the occupant. A Blue Lake firefighter was taken away due to a medical condition. Knop speculates the fire fight may have aggravated the situation.
The firefighter has since recovered, and the occupant refused medical attention that evening.
Knop said the house was not salvageable. He said approximately 1,100 feet of fire hose was used to combat the fire.
Knop encourages people to first contact 9-1-1 before they make any attempt at putting out a fire themselves.