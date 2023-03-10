The 14th annual Blue Lake Township Firefighters' Association 5K is set for March 18 and promises another year of enjoyable racing.
The annual event raises money for the fire department and offers runners a chance to display their St. Patrick's Day spirit by competing in holiday-themed attire, including the annual Kilt Division. New this year, teams of three or more first responders from the same outlet can compete to win a traveling trophy and bragging rights for the next year.
Awards will be given to the top three finishers among Kilt Division competitors, first responders and each age group of 5 years, starting at nine and under and going all the way up to 75 and above.
Cost to compete is $35 and will include a short-sleeve souvenir shirt if available. There is a $20 per person family rate for three or more people from the same address, without a shirt included. Kids age nine and under can compete in the half-mile fun run for $5.
Registration is available online at www.runsignup.com or by reaching debbietherrian@aol.com.