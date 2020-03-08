MUSKEGON — J2B2 John Jorgenson Bluegrass Band will perform in concert at the Muskegon Museum of Art on Friday, April 17, at 7:00 p.m.
The band’s undeniable live shows have received stellar reviews and have the bluegrass world buzzing. The four combine forces to form a spot-on union of impeccable virtuosity, incomparable songwriting, incredible harmony vocals and seasoned showmanship.
J2B2 is an all-star bluegrass supergroup featuring four legendary, award-winning musicians - John Jorgenson on acoustic guitar, mandolin and vocals; Herb Pedersen on banjo, acoustic guitar and vocals; Mark Fain on bass; and Patrick Sauber on acoustic guitar and vocals – delivering bluegrass like no one has ever heard it before.
Jorgenson and Pedersen are founders (with Chris Hillman of The Byrds) of the formative country rock group Desert Rose Band. Jorgenson went on to found the Hellecasters, toured with Elton John for six years, and worked with artists from Barbra Streisand and Bonnie Raitt to Earl Scruggs and Tom Petty. Jorgenson portrayed Django Reinhardt in the Hollywood feature film Head in the Clouds starring Charlize Theron. In 2008, Jorgenson won a Grammy for Best Country Instrumental with Brad Paisley and was nominated for Best Bluegrass Album with Earl Scruggs.
Pedersen was a member of legendary bluegrass band The Dillards as well as bluegrass super-group Old and In the Way and has worked with such music legends as Chris Hillman, Earl Scruggs, Gram Parsons, Emmylou Harris, Tony Rice, Dan Fogelberg, Stephen Stills, Linda Ronstadt, Kris Kristofferson, John Prine, Jackson Browne and John Denver.
Mark Fain played bass for Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder for 13 years. He toured and recorded with The Dixie Chicks, Alan Jackson, Travis Tritt, Dwight Yoakam, Alison Krauss and Dolly Parton, as well as producing many artists in jazz, country, bluegrass and gospel genres. Patrick Sauber is a multi-instrumentalist who has toured with Peter Rowan and Laurie Lewis and appeared on screen in A Mighty Wind.
J2B2’s debut album, From The Crow’s Nest, was recorded in Sheryl Crow’s home barn studio in Nashville, Tennessee.
Advance tickets are $30, $20 for MMA Members, and $35 at the door. Purchase at the MMA Store, call 231.720.2580, or at https://muskegonartmuseum.org/concert-j2b2-john-jorgenson-bluegrass-band/. Doors open at 6:00 p.m. and a cash bar will be available before the show.
The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, Michigan. Visitor information is available at muskegonartmuseum.org.