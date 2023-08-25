WHITEHALL — White Lake Fire Authority responded to a call about an explosion at 300 S. Lake St. last Sunday, Aug. 20.
“We arrived to find a small fire as a result of the explosion on a boat that was docked at the White Lake Municipal Marina,” Deputy Chief Keith Heidelberg said.
“The cause of the fire is under investigation, but it’s believed to be a propane leak that caused the explosion,” said Heidelberg.
There was one victim of the explosion, an unnamed 80-year-old male.
“The boat owner was on the boat at the time of the explosion,” Heidelberg said. “A good Samaritan was able to help pull him out of the boat prior to our arrival. He suffered second and third-degree burns. He was transported to Trinity Health Hospital in Muskegon where he was then airlifted to Grand Rapids for treatment for his burns.”