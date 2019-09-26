The body of a 59-year-old Hesperia man, reported missing a day earlier, was found last Wednesday (Oct. 25) at 12:11 p.m. on a Manistee National Forest trail road in Oceana County’s Elbridge Township.
According to a press release, the Oceana County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a missing person complaint at 10:21 a.m. on Tuesday, September 25.
Lloyd Gauld was reported missing and that he had not been seen since sometime Monday, September 23. Friends had reported that they had spoke with the victim during the day on Monday and they believed he was headed to put up a new tree stand for bow hunting season.
Friends of the victim located his vehicle on Wednesday, and deputies made contact with the individuals who located the vehicle and began to search the area. Deputies located the victim approximately 100 yards from his vehicle.
There is no foul play suspected and it is believed that Gauld had some type of medical event while putting up his tree stand.
Assisting in the search were agencies from Walkerville Fire & Rescue, Ferry Fire Department, OCSO Reserve Division, US Forest Service, Life EMS, Hesperia Police Department and the Michigan State Police-Hart Post.