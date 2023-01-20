The Book Nook and Java Shop owners Andrew and Brooke Kuharevicz are slightly expanding their operation, preparing to open the Book Nook Too in one corner of the Coffee Factory on Hudson St. in downtown Muskegon. The planned opening date is Friday, Feb. 3, which coincides with the Coffee Factory’s eighth anniversary celebration.
The Kuhareviczes recently purchased the Book Nook from Bryan Uecker, who continues to work with them while Andrew and Brooke take over the business end of things. Andrew had previously been a Book Nook employee for eight years, coming on board as a partner in 2020.
“I came on as a partner right before the pandemic,” Andrew said. “I’ve been involved with managing the store for a few years. Bryan wanted to get away from the day to day aspect...We love it. We love the area.”
The Book Nook owners used to have a shop in Muskegon at the Western Market and were looking to get back into Muskegon, but couldn’t put up the up-front costs of a full brick-and-mortar shop. Through a mutual friend, Kuharevicz and Coffee Factory owner Sarah Sasse got in touch and were able to put together the plan to put “a pop-up store” inside the Coffee Factory instead.
“It’s good to have it,” Andrew said. “It’s kind of like advertising to come to the Book Nook in Montague. We get a lot of customers who have never been up to the area. It expands the people coming to the area.
“I just like to sell books. It’s pretty simple.”
Kuharevicz compared the offerings the Book Nook Too will have to what you’d find in a small bookshop in an airport. The pop-up store will carry current New York Times bestsellers and a smattering of several other genres, including fiction and childrens’ books.
The occasional event will also be on the menu, including on opening night, where an open-mic poetry event is scheduled from 7 to 9 p.m.
Kuharevicz said he is excited for the new store and said early feedback indicates customers are as well; he said an early Facebook ad for it “went viral” and delivered thousands of hits.
“The Book Nook has a lot of fans, as far as bookstores go in the area,” Kuharevicz said.