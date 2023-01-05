The Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague is hosting a global issues series this winter, starting Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m.
Titled “Great Decisions,” the discussion part of the series involves eight different topics about world challenges, ranging from “What’s Ahead for China and the U.S.” to “Climate Migration”. See more at fpa.org/great_decisions/.
Each week participants (attending either in person or via Zoom) prepare a short reading (eight to 12 pages) on the topic. One group member volunteers ahead of time to lead the discussion each week over purchased snacks/dinner/beverages. The discussions are planned for 6 to 7:30 p.m. each Thursday in February and March. Contact margot.haynes@gmail.com if you want to find out more or sign up to join the discussion group.
Parallel to the discussion option is a series of lectures by experts on the same topics. These lectures will be streamed Tuesdays from 12 to 1:15 p.m., starting Feb. 7 when Deborah Amos of NPR will discuss “War Crimes” and the war in Ukraine. The World Affairs Council of Western Michigan, sponsor of these lectures, has agreed to screen the recording to Montague the day after they are presented in Grand Rapids. There is no prior sign-up for these lectures, but food and drink for lunch while taking in the lecture can be purchased at the Book Nook and Java Shop at 8744 Ferry St., Montague.