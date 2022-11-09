Seventy years is a long time for any organization to survive. Yet, with the help of the community, schools, businesses, institutions, churches, fraternal organizations, women’s group and pretty much anyone who works for the common good, the local Troop of Boys and Girls has been quite successful for over 72 years.
This past year, the donations of returnable cans and bottles have
provided a treasure trove of support. With that project, the scouts have:
• Helped even a first-grader participate to save our planet
• Helped countless neighbors clean out their garages and sheds
• Helped to keep the streets clean
• Paid for (mandatory) insurance for all the scouts
• Reduced the cost for families participating in scouting
• Replaced worn-out tents
• Purchased new canoes & paddles to enjoy our local waterways
• Recycled old aluminum canoes
• Given the youth leadership a worthy cause to plan for and complete
• Continued developing funds for replacing the Scout Center.
There are many more intangible benefits, but the point is that the Scouts want to deliver their heartfelt thanks to everyone involved for their support.
Coming up is the last can and bottle drive of the year. It will take place Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Lebanon Lutheran Church parking lot.
Next year drives will increase in frequency and take place every second Sunday of the month from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. This is due to popular demand and because Sundays are the most convenient days to hold the drive as the Scouts already are meeting.