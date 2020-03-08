WHITEHALL – Wife of an US Army veteran, mother of two young children and a school librarian.
Melissa Briggs wants to break the stereotype of a tattooed person.
Briggs, whose first tattoo was an Easter present from her husband, now has 17 tattoos and has entered a tattoo magazine cover contest sponsored by well-known Inked Magazine.
“I’m pretty quiet, kind of a reserved person,” Briggs said. “Doing this is completely out of my comfort zone. It’s giving me a confidence boost.”
The contestant said she learned about the contest from a Jeep Club friend who encouraged her to enter.
Briggs is doing well in the Facebook contest. Last Thursday she moved on to Round 4, which is the final five group contestants. She is currently in fourth place in her group. That round ends March 12 at 11 p.m.
If she survives that round, she moves onto the group winners. Then comes the wildcard round, quarterfinals, semifinals and the finals which ends April 9.
The grand prize winner receives $25,000 and will have her photo on the cover of Inked Magazine.
To vote for Briggs, go online to: https://cover.inkedmag.com/2020/melissa-briggs
The 39-year-old said she isn’t competing for the prize money, but it she wins she would donate $10,000 of the winnings toward veteran’s support.
“We lost a lot of friends to PTSD,” she said. The donation would go to a local veteran’s non-profit, Lighthouse for Veterans in Muskegon, which raises awareness of veterans suicide, as well as giving support to veteran through peer retreats and community education.
“The number of PTSD suicide is eye opening and I’d do anything to prevent even one more from happening. We personally have lost a lot of friends to suicide after war. I want to help where I can. I would also help my husband with his dream of owning a blacksmith shop, and would buy a horse.”
Briggs said she grew up in Grand Haven, then lived North Muskegon. Her husband joined the military at age 18, and she earned an associates degree at Muskegon Community College before the Reeths-Puffer High School sweethearts were married and traveled for 16 years in the military.
“When we decided to settle, Whitehall seemed like the best option for our family and we have been here for almost four years. I’m currently the librarian at Shoreline Elementary, I’ve volunteered with the Cub Scout pack, both Ealy and Shoreline Elementary, and coached soccer.”
Briggs, who is an artist, said getting tatoos is not really addictive for her. “I just love them, and each piece has so much meaning to me. I’d say that some day I will stop getting them, but truth be told I’ve said that a million times. So yeah, maybe it’s a little addictive.”
Her favorite tattoos are the names of her children inked on the sides of her feet. She also has cherry blossoms tattooed on her back.
Briggs has placed photos of her tattoos on her contest page, and admits that her photos are much more modest than fellow competitors.
But, she is thrilled with the voting support she has received so far.