Growing up in Whitehall, Brenda Bourdon spent her summers on White Lake. From the time she was just a little girl, to when she had her own children, a ride on her father’s pontoon boat was one of her most precious memories from being raised in the area.
Brenda’s love for Whitehall came from the lake, but she appreciates so many pieces of our community. The small-town life is exactly what Brenda loves. “There is no way that I would be able to survive and be happy [in a big city] so I love the small-town atmosphere!” Brenda said.
She attended Whitehall High School, graduating in 1983, and then attended Western Michigan University. She studied education and worked as an administrative assistant after graduating. Data entry, communication and marketing were skills she learned from that job, and they make all the difference in the job she does today.
In 2014, a position for the city clerk of Whitehall had opened, and Brenda was intrigued. At first, she was slightly unsure of how her past experiences could help her, but she tried for the job anyway. She was hired after competing with several other candidates and has been in the position since.
One important job for a city clerk is to handle elections. According to Brenda, there are extensive laws and very detailed processes to follow, which were now in her hands. When Brenda was hired, there was an election two weeks after.
“I felt very overwhelmed,” said Brenda. “Of course, the city was prepared for this, and I had a deputy clerk to help.” The city was supportive to Brenda as she joined the staff, but it wasn’t the only city to show support to Brenda in learning the process of an election.
City clerks from neighboring cities wanted to help Brenda, too, and she discovered a support system for her new career. “They were so supportive, all I had to do was reach out to one of them, and they were all calling and suggesting and making it so much easier for me.”
Although elections are a difficult task for a city clerk, Brenda thinks that it is a very important part of her job, and she prides herself on running them smoothly. Another rewarding part of the job, for Brenda, is organizing the burial process for the cemetery.
“I am often meeting with people at their most traumatic time,” said Brenda “They’ve lost a loved one so it’s very emotional.” Brenda wants to make sure that the process of this part of her job can be the least of their worries as they have just lost a loved one.
As the city clerk, Brenda has a lot of responsibilities. Brenda takes each responsibility with pride, and she feels a great appreciation in this role. City clerks are responsible for documenting and facilitating council meetings, publishing ordinances and resolutions, managing public records, answering public questions and many more.
Brenda said that she is lucky to find a job that she wants to stay in for the rest of her working life. “I enjoy working with the people I work with and the bonus is that I get to serve the community that I grew up in.” said Brenda.