Brendan Balaskovitz, of Fruitland Township, is just 23 years old and has accomplished a dream of his and has plans to accomplish much more in the future. Brendan grew up in the White Lake Area, attending Whitehall High School.
Brendan didn’t feel like he fit in with the people around him while he was growing up. Despite this, he was somewhat of a class clown. “I was the annoying person in school that was always trying to get a chuckle out of somebody,” Brendan said. Making people laugh is what fuels him. “I do it to be able to make other people happy.”
He spent some time in his adolescence doing what many other Millennial and Gen Z children did, watching Youtube videos. Like many teens from that time, the Youtube community became a family for him as he grew up. “When I was going through really dark times, there were people on Youtube getting me through those times.” Brendan said.
“That’s what made me want to start making videos…I could kind of be in my own little world,” said Brendan. The videos that appeared on his Youtube channel in his junior year of high school weren’t popular, but he didn’t stop trying.
Eventually, an app by the name of Tik-Tok came along, and its short video platform allowed for creativity beyond what anyone could have imagined. At first, Tik-Tok was transitioning from its original name, Musical.ly, which popularized the lip-syncing and dancing videos that still span across the app.
Brendan wanted to bring more comedy to Tik-Tok and saw potential in the app before it exploded in popularity. “I was super fortunate to be on Tik-Tok before Tik-Tok was cool,” he said. “It was that thing that you watched, but you didn’t tell your friends that you watch.”
Because his comedy videos were so different from what was popular on the app at the time, he went viral. “The video that really took off was, I walked outside, and I said ‘Jerry! Its time to come inside!’ – Jerry is my pet duck – he came running around the house and inside and tried to attack me and chase me down the stairs,” said Brendan, “That’s the first video where people said: ‘I like this; give me more of this!”
Much of Brendan’s online content centers around Jerry the duck, as well as his other unique pets. In fact, Brendan has over ten pets including ducks, ferrets, roosters, hens, cockatiels, and a cockatoo.
Brendan continued to make videos for Tik-Tok and Youtube, and now he has 4.8 million followers on Tik Tok, and nearly 1.8 hundred thousand Youtube subscribers. He is a part of the Tik-Tok Creator Fund, which includes content creators with over 10 thousand followers. This allows Brendan to receive a salary from the app.
A Youtube Creator award known as a Silver Play Button was also awarded to Brendan for surpassing 1 hundred thousand subscribers. For aspiring “Youtubers,” this is a big accomplishment. “Everybody else, when they saw it, it was the biggest deal in the world,” said Brendan regarding the award, “but when I saw it, I thought this is not enough. This is not our peak.”
Brendan continues to work on both his Youtube channel and Tik-Tok account, but he aspires to get experience in television or film production. He hopes to move to Nevada, Florida, or Texas at some point in 2021.