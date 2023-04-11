WHITEHALL — Whitehall High School teacher Brian Milliron and students in his AP U.S. History class were honored by the White Lake VFW Monday morning for participating in an essay contest titled "Why the Veteran is Important".
Milliron himself was named local and district teacher of the year by the VFW - the district level consists of 10 counties - and three students in the class received awards for their essays that fit into the topic.
Landon Spoon earned first place locally - and third place at the district level - for his essay, which he said cast the veteran as not merely a soldier, but a force for good in their communities beyond their active service.
"The idea of a veteran is to help your community and support after the war instead of just fighting in the war; (it's) sacrificing yourself beyond the war," Spoon said. "I have grandparents who served in Vietnam and in different locations around the world and they still, today, work hard. They dedicated their lives to service after they finished the war. It's a dedication more than a sacrifice. It's a sacrifice (through) dedication."
Milliron said Spoon's writing talent has been evident throughout the school year in the way he prepares his works.
"A lot of these kids make it look like I know what I'm doing here (teaching) AP U.S. history," Milliron smiled. "He's a great writer. Landon takes time. He'll do his first draft, and he'll ask about it and we'll go over it and he makes adjustments that we discuss. He's looking to be the best that he can be. That's something that we wish was in more kids, but it's in abundance with this group. Landon Spoon is a prime example of what that means."
In addition to Spoon's award, Jenna Smolen took second place, and Alex Nguyen was third. Each of the top three finishers received a backpack with a certificate, medal and a scholarship check inside.
Milliron, who also won the local teacher of the year award last year, said that and the district award were meaningful to him, especially because his father-in-law, Larry Bacon, served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Gurke.
"We talked about different treaties that were made and different conflicts that existed, but when it comes to the importance of (what built America), it was on the ground," Milliron said. "It was the sailor in the bowels of the USS Gurke...The people, the everyday soldiers, who don't have a General (rank) before their name or an Admiral (rank) before their name, that really made everything, what we have for our history. What they did to kind of form the nation that we have today, we can't ever forget those people."
The history class is, Milliron said, "a sprint," because it covers everything from pre-Columbus to the present day. However, because of the topic's importance and because his students can benefit through scholarship money that is awarded, he feels it's worth it to take a beat and participate in the VFW essay contest, as well as another one the class does with the President Gerald R. Ford museum in Grand Rapids.
"It's a way to kind of look at a theme that's very American in nature and for an AP US history class, that's kind of an important thing," Milliron said.
Milliron added that in his discussions with VFW secretary Gloria Hesse, it was clear that any of the 15 essays could have been selected among the top three; each, Hesse felt, were well-done.
"I've got 15 kids in this class and we had 15 outstanding essays," Milliron said. "That's always a good problem to have. I'm happy with the kids and what they did for this."